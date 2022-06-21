Advertisement

Wisconsin Lottery launches scratch-off ticket with Luke Combs

Luke Combs coming to New Orleans in September
(tcw-wafb)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Lottery is creating a scratch-off ticket that offers potential-winners more than just cash.

The ticket, which partners with country artist Luke Combs, offers participants a chance at a $10,000 top prize. The ticket offers three other winners a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, valued at over $21,000, for an exclusive Luke Combs concert in February 2024— concertgoers will also have the chance to win $10,000 to $500,000 in separate drawings at the concert.

The $5 Living Lucky with Luke Combs lottery ticket will be exclusively offered at the 2022 Country Fest in Cadott that starts on Thursday, and offered throughout the state at all Lottery retailers on Friday.

“Wisconsin is full of Luke Combs fans so it makes sense we’re the first state to offer this scratch ticket and bonus drawing,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director, Cindy Polzin.

A bonus drawing will also be offered for nonwinners who mail in their tickets with personal information on the back to Living Lucky Drawing, PO Box 77094, Madison, WI 53707.

