Authorities seeking public’s help in finding 11-year-old girl

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help locating an 11-year-old girl.

Eleven-year-old Ambrosia was seen near Bread & Butter Gas Station near Gaynor Ave in Wisconsin Rapids. She was wearing a black Kane Brown t-shirt, black shorts, black & red rafters hat and a colorful backpack.

If you know where she is or spot her please contact Wood County Dispatch at 715-421-8700.

