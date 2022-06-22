Beautiful Weather Expected Today

Key Takeaways

Sunny and warm today

Sunny and warm Thursday

Chance of thunderstorms Saturday

Pleasant late June weather is expected for today. Wind will be northwesterly and it will usher in some drier and more pleasant air. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower and middle 80, but with lower humidity levels, it will feel very comfortable. High pressure will continue to dominate the weather around here for tomorrow as well. Highs will be a little warmer with readings in the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will remain low tomorrow as well.

A warm front will develop over the Plain in the days to come. It will trigger some showers/t-storms over Minnesota and Iowa on Friday. They will weaken as they approach the Mississippi, but a few showers are possible west of Madison on Friday. The warm front will be closer to the area on Saturday and we will note an increase in humidity and the likelihood of rain. Cooler and less humid conditions will return for Sunday and Monday of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 84. Wind: NW 10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 60. Wind Be. E 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 97. Wind: SW 10-15 gusting to 25.

Tonight: A chance of evening thunderstorm, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 72. Wind W 10-15.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 85.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 87.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 67° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 a.m. 74° Mostly Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 80° Mostly Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 83° Mostly Sunny 0% 6 p.m. 82° Mostly Sunny 0%

