Advertisement

Beautiful Weather Expected Today

Comfortable temperatures and humidity levels
Seven Day Forecast
Seven Day Forecast(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Sunny and warm today
  • Sunny and warm Thursday
  • Chance of thunderstorms Saturday

Pleasant late June weather is expected for today. Wind will be northwesterly and it will usher in some drier and more pleasant air. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower and middle 80, but with lower humidity levels, it will feel very comfortable. High pressure will continue to dominate the weather around here for tomorrow as well. Highs will be a little warmer with readings in the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will remain low tomorrow as well.

A warm front will develop over the Plain in the days to come. It will trigger some showers/t-storms over Minnesota and Iowa on Friday. They will weaken as they approach the Mississippi, but a few showers are possible west of Madison on Friday. The warm front will be closer to the area on Saturday and we will note an increase in humidity and the likelihood of rain. Cooler and less humid conditions will return for Sunday and Monday of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 84. Wind: NW 10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 60. Wind Be. E 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 97. Wind: SW 10-15 gusting to 25.

Tonight: A chance of evening thunderstorm, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 72. Wind W 10-15.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 85.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 87.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.67°Mostly Sunny0%
9 a.m.74°Mostly Sunny0%
12 p.m.80°Mostly Sunny0%
3 p.m.83°Mostly Sunny0%
6 p.m.82°Mostly Sunny0%
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon

Latest News

Dew points drop through the night despite temperatures remaining warm
More Comfortable Summer Weather Ahead
Chance of storms this evening
FIRST ALERT DAY - Hot & Humid Today
Alert Day: Heat advisory on Tuesday with heat indices over 100°
ALERT DAY: Even hotter on Tuesday
Hot and humid conditions are on the way.
Turning Hot & Humid - Alert Days