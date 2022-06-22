Advertisement

Beloit Police search for suspect in armed robbery

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is searching for a man who threatened a woman with a gun on the 700 block of Grant Street late on Monday, Beloit Police say.

The victim was sitting in her vehicle when the suspect, wearing all black clothes and carrying a handgun, approached her and demanded money.

The suspect fled the area after the robbery in a black SUV with temporary license tags, and was last seen disappearing southbound on Grand Street and turning west on St Laurence Ave.

Beloit Police ask that anyone with information regarding this robbery contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463, or leave an anonymous or direct tip at gbacrimestoppers.com or p3tips.com.

