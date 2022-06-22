Career fair introduces Madison youth to paths in construction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Young adults in Madison got the chance to learn more about career paths in the union construction industry Tuesday.

The second Summer Youth Construction Career Fair, hosted by nonprofit WRTP/BIG STEP, showed more than 50 people what the industry’s 15 craft trades have to offer.

Stephanie Moreno, south central region lead coordinator for the nonprofit, said they wanted to expose young people to all options in the trades.

“We wanted to let them know, hey, there’s opportunities all over the place,” Moreno said. “We have contractors here, we have trades folks here, and they’re definitely eager to let the young folks know that these are going to be great jobs should they chose to go into it.”

High schoolers also got to learn about what apprenticeship and trade skills training looked like.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.