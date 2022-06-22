Advertisement

Complaint: 16-year-old accused of firing gun at homeowner during attempted Madison burglary

The incident happened this January.
(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A criminal complaint released Wednesday details the January confrontation between a 16-year-old who fired a gun while attempting to steal car keys from inside a home to a running vehicle and the homeowner who attempted to stop him.

Quamaine Kelly is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated felon and armed burglary.

Kelly appeared in court Tuesday, where court records reveal his cash bond was set at $300,000.

According to the complaint, officers were called around 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 15 to the 7500 block of Crawling Stone Road for reports that someone came into a home and fired a gun.

The Madison Police Department officer who responded and spoke with the homeowner noted seeing a bullet hole in the dry wall above the victim’s closet door, as well as two more holes in the closet.

The homeowner told the officer that he was walking from the kitchen of his home toward a door that lead to his garage when he saw the door open and a man’s arm reach through trying to grab keys from the wall.

The victim said he opened the door and reached for the suspect’s throat with his hand, the complaint states. The resident then tried to force the suspect out and into the garage. The homeowner wrestled with the suspect, turned him around and pinned him on the vehicle.

The complaint states that the victim had physical contact with the suspect for just a few seconds before he heard a gunshot. The victim then stopped holding the suspect and dove between the vehicle and wall to take cover, the homeowner recounted.

In a different officer’s report, the homeowner said that the suspect was aiming for him and that the shot had gone just over his back. The victim said the suspect was “bringing it around with the intention of hitting” him.

The homeowner told police that he did not see the gun, but heard the gunshot while the suspect was pressed up against the car.

The complaint notes that a shell casing was found under the right bumper of the vehicle, which had been left warming up.

Kelly will reappear in Dane County Court on June 28 for a preliminary hearing.

