Dane Co. Executive meets with Ho-Chunk Nation leaders during canoe journey

Joe Parisi
Joe Parisi(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Executive Joe Parisi joined local groups Tuesday to welcome Ho-Chunk Nation leaders taking part in a traditional dug-out canoe paddle journey taking place this week.

The trip started on Monday as a way for paddlers to visit landmarks of historical and cultural significance to the Ho-Chunk Nation. The tribe leaders are joining Ho-Chunk youth in embarking down the Yahara and Rock Rivers.

One of the stops Tuesday included the William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park, where Parisi joined guest speakers for food, refreshments and traditional Ho-Chunk cultural music. Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area, Dane County Parks and other organizations were present at the event.

The journey will conclude Friday on the Rock River in Beloit.

For updates on the journey and locations for the dugout canoe, go to the Ho-Chunk Nation Facebook page.

