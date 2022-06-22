Advertisement

FBI: Milwaukee man arrested for 1991 Indiana murder

(MGN)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 30 years after the alleged murder of a man, the FBI revealed Tuesday that a 50-year-old man was charged in the crime.

The victim was found in his apartment on Nov. 26, 1991, stabbed multiple times in Gary, Indiana, according to the FBI. Family members found John Thomas Curie, who was 35 years old at the time of his death.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Milwaukee by investigators from the FBI Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and the FBI Gang Response Investigative Team, GRIT, who had started re-investigating the case in 2021 using DNA evidence recovered from the crime scene.

He was charged with the alleged murder on June 17 in Lake County Superior Court.

The FBI noted that the 50-year-old suspect was arrested after he had just been discharged from parole and is currently waiting extradition back to Lake County, Indiana.

Gary Police Dept., Lake County Police Dept. Crime Scene Unit, and the Wisconsin Department of Correction – Parole Commission also assisted in the investigation.

GRIT investigators are asking anyone with information on a cold case to call 219.942.4899

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon

Latest News

Vaccine Hunters
MMSD, SSM Health host vaccination event for students over 5
Special session brings pro-choice advocates to the Wisconsin State Capitol
Special session brings pro-choice advocates to the Wisconsin State Capitol
Complaint: 16-year-old accused of firing gun at homeowner during attempted Madison burglary
La Crosse Central Boys Basketball Coach Todd Fergot celebrating with his team after winning the...
Johnny Davis’ high school coach attending NBA Draft