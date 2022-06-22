FBI: Milwaukee man arrested for 1991 Indiana murder

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 30 years after the alleged murder of a man, the FBI revealed Tuesday that a 50-year-old man was charged in the crime.

The victim was found in his apartment on Nov. 26, 1991, stabbed multiple times in Gary, Indiana, according to the FBI. Family members found John Thomas Curie, who was 35 years old at the time of his death.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Milwaukee by investigators from the FBI Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and the FBI Gang Response Investigative Team, GRIT, who had started re-investigating the case in 2021 using DNA evidence recovered from the crime scene.

He was charged with the alleged murder on June 17 in Lake County Superior Court.

The FBI noted that the 50-year-old suspect was arrested after he had just been discharged from parole and is currently waiting extradition back to Lake County, Indiana.

Gary Police Dept., Lake County Police Dept. Crime Scene Unit, and the Wisconsin Department of Correction – Parole Commission also assisted in the investigation.

GRIT investigators are asking anyone with information on a cold case to call 219.942.4899

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.