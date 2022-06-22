Fiber cut impacts Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A third-party fiber cut is affecting wireless service for some Verizon customers in Wisconsin, the company confirmed Tuesday.

A Verizon spokesperson stated just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday that it is aware of the issue. The company did not specify what regions in Wisconsin were affected, but indicated engineers were working to fix the issue.

“We are aware of a third-party fiber cut impacting wireless service for some customers in parts of Wisconsin. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to solve the issue.”

The spokesperson did not given an estimate on when wireless services would be restored.

