Advertisement

Loganville man accused of child enticement charges

(WSMV)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A 44-year-old man from Loganville was arrested last week on four counts of child enticement after allegedly following children and trying to buy them food, police reported Wednesday.

The Reedsburg Police Department stated that just after 3:10 p.m. on June 17, officers responded to a report of the man allegedly following children and also trying give them money on the 100 block of 2nd Street.

The situation was being monitored by an off-duty police officer until the responding officers could get on the scene, according to Reedsburg Police.

Officers then made contact with the 44 year-old and took him into custody. Detectives have been conducting interviews since.

He has been charged with four counts of child enticement, sex offender domicile/child safety zone, attempting to furnish alcohol to minors, glass alcohol container in park and littering, Reedsburg PD said.

The man was transported to Sauk County Jail where an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon

Latest News

(PRNewsfoto/Team Rubicon)
Veteran-led organization assists in storm recovery efforts
Wisconsin Department of Transportation planning to expand electric vehicle charging stations
Biden urges states to suspend gas tax, but Wisconsin has seen little movement
City of Madison program to help increase energy efficiency of commercial buildings