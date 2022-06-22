Loganville man accused of child enticement charges

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A 44-year-old man from Loganville was arrested last week on four counts of child enticement after allegedly following children and trying to buy them food, police reported Wednesday.

The Reedsburg Police Department stated that just after 3:10 p.m. on June 17, officers responded to a report of the man allegedly following children and also trying give them money on the 100 block of 2nd Street.

The situation was being monitored by an off-duty police officer until the responding officers could get on the scene, according to Reedsburg Police.

Officers then made contact with the 44 year-old and took him into custody. Detectives have been conducting interviews since.

He has been charged with four counts of child enticement, sex offender domicile/child safety zone, attempting to furnish alcohol to minors, glass alcohol container in park and littering, Reedsburg PD said.

The man was transported to Sauk County Jail where an investigation is ongoing.

