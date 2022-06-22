Advertisement

Madison PD searches for missing mother and four children

Samella Robinson.
Samella Robinson.(Madison PD)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a missing mother and her four children Tuesday evening.

MPD officers were called Monday afternoon to perform a welfare check for 33-year-old Samella Robinson, according to an incident report, at her residence on the city’s west side. Police could not find Robinson or her children.

MPD is asking for the public’s help to locate Robinson and her four children, who range in age from 12 years old to 9 months old.

Robinson has ties to Chicago and may have visited central Illinois recently, the department stated. Police have reached out to Illinois law enforcement officials as well.

MPD stated that there are no indications of foul play in this case.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of this missing family should call 911, MPD urged.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison

Latest News

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
WisDOT: 58-year-old woman arrested after 10th offense OWI
Joe Parisi
Dane Co. Executive meets with Ho-Chunk Nation leaders during canoe journey
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Second half of COVID-19 relief funding paid to Wisconsin communities
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacts Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers