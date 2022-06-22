Madison PD searches for missing mother and four children

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a missing mother and her four children Tuesday evening.

MPD officers were called Monday afternoon to perform a welfare check for 33-year-old Samella Robinson, according to an incident report, at her residence on the city’s west side. Police could not find Robinson or her children.

MPD is asking for the public’s help to locate Robinson and her four children, who range in age from 12 years old to 9 months old.

Robinson has ties to Chicago and may have visited central Illinois recently, the department stated. Police have reached out to Illinois law enforcement officials as well.

MPD stated that there are no indications of foul play in this case.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of this missing family should call 911, MPD urged.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.