MMSD, SSM Health host vaccination event for students over 5

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District is partnering with SSM health to host a vaccination event for students five years and older for a one-day event at Lincoln Elementary School Thursday, June 23, SSM announced Wednesday afternoon.

The clinic will offer first, second and booster doses to kids aged 5-17.

This clinic will not be offering vaccinations for children under five, though SSM health started receiving shipments of this new round of vaccines on Wednesday.

