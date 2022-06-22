Advertisement

MMSD, SSM Health host vaccination event for students over 5

Area pubic health officials say some people not currently eligible are hanging out at vaccine...
Vaccine Hunters(None)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District is partnering with SSM health to host a vaccination event for students five years and older for a one-day event at Lincoln Elementary School Thursday, June 23, SSM announced Wednesday afternoon.

The clinic will offer first, second and booster doses to kids aged 5-17.

This clinic will not be offering vaccinations for children under five, though SSM health started receiving shipments of this new round of vaccines on Wednesday.

