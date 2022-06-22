Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms 3 more tornadoes in Northeast Wisconsin, bringing total to 8

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office reported severe damage but no injuries after the storm on...
The Shawano County Sheriff's Office reported severe damage but no injuries after the storm on June 15, 2022(Shawano County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - National Weather Service survey teams confirmed three more tornadoes in Northeast Wisconsin from the June 15 storm, bringing the total to 8 tornadoes in Northeast Wisconsin and 11 statewide.

At 6:34 P.M. last Wednesday, a tornado touched down in Middle Inlet in Marinette County, and stayed on the ground for eight minutes, covering six-and-a-half miles.

Minutes later, at 6:44 P.M., a tornado hit northwest of Amberg, 11 miles southwest of Pembine, in Marinette County.

The last tornado from that storm in Wisconsin struck at 7:02 P.M. three miles northeast of Kremlin, east-northeast of Pembine.

All three tornadoes were rated at EF-1, based on the wind speed and their related damage.

Here is the timeline of the tornadoes in our part of Wisconsin. The times are estimates based on a review of the radar. Summaries are from the National Weather Service.

  • 5:43 P.M. - West Bloomfield (Waushara County). EF-1.
    • Under investigation
  • 5:45 P.M. - Bowler (Shawano County). EF-1.
    • Peak winds: 104 MPH
    • Under investigation
  • 6:11 P.M. - 6:19 P.M. Seymour (Outagamie County)
    • Peak winds: 100 MPH
    • Path length: 9.1 miles
    • Maximum width: 700 yards
    • Summary: A tornado developed in the northeast corner of a cemetery to the southwest of Black Creek and tracked northeast to just east of Seymour. Tree damage, some structure damage and power poles snapped east of Seymour.
  • 6:14 P.M. - Navarino (Shawano County). EF-1.
    • Under investigation
    • Summary: Damage to trees, power poles and other structures.
  • 6:34 P.M. - Silver Cliff (Marinette County). EF-2.
    • Peak winds: 113 MPH
    • Path length: 2 miles
    • Maximum width: 450 yards
    • Summary: 100s of trees flattened, snapped, and uprooted. Damage to structures. A home was lifted off the foundation. Fire department was also damaged.
  • 6:34 P.M. - 6:41 P.M. - Middle Inlet (Marinette County). EF-1.
    • Peak winds: 93 MPH
    • Path length: 6.6 miles
    • Maximum width: 200 yards
    • Summary: The tornado resulted in structural damage to barns and roof damage to at least one home. Multiple trees snapped or uprooted.
  • 6:44 P.M. - Near Amberg (Marinette County). EF-1.
    • Under investigation
  • 7:02 P.M. - Kremlin (Marinette County). EF-1.
    • Under investigation

The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed three tornadoes. The outbreak started at 3:58 P.M. with an EF-2 twister in Wyeville, in Monroe County, and lasted until 4:52 P.M. with an EF-1 tornado tracking intermittently across Juneau County.

No injuries were reported from the June 15 storm.

There were no tornadoes at this time last year; the first confirmed tornado of 2021 was a year ago this week, on June 24. There were a total 41 confirmed tornadoes between June and December.

