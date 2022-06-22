National Weather Service confirms 3 more tornadoes in Northeast Wisconsin, bringing total to 8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - National Weather Service survey teams confirmed three more tornadoes in Northeast Wisconsin from the June 15 storm, bringing the total to 8 tornadoes in Northeast Wisconsin and 11 statewide.

At 6:34 P.M. last Wednesday, a tornado touched down in Middle Inlet in Marinette County, and stayed on the ground for eight minutes, covering six-and-a-half miles.

Minutes later, at 6:44 P.M., a tornado hit northwest of Amberg, 11 miles southwest of Pembine, in Marinette County.

The last tornado from that storm in Wisconsin struck at 7:02 P.M. three miles northeast of Kremlin, east-northeast of Pembine.

All three tornadoes were rated at EF-1, based on the wind speed and their related damage.

Here is the timeline of the tornadoes in our part of Wisconsin. The times are estimates based on a review of the radar. Summaries are from the National Weather Service.

5:43 P.M. - West Bloomfield (Waushara County). EF-1. Under investigation

5:45 P.M. - Bowler (Shawano County). EF-1. Peak winds: 104 MPH Under investigation

6:11 P.M. - 6:19 P.M. Seymour (Outagamie County) Peak winds: 100 MPH Path length: 9.1 miles Maximum width: 700 yards Summary: A tornado developed in the northeast corner of a cemetery to the southwest of Black Creek and tracked northeast to just east of Seymour. Tree damage, some structure damage and power poles snapped east of Seymour.

6:14 P.M. - Navarino (Shawano County). EF-1. Under investigation Summary: Damage to trees, power poles and other structures.

6:34 P.M. - Silver Cliff (Marinette County). EF-2. Peak winds: 113 MPH Path length: 2 miles Maximum width: 450 yards Summary: 100s of trees flattened, snapped, and uprooted. Damage to structures. A home was lifted off the foundation. Fire department was also damaged.

6:34 P.M. - 6:41 P.M. - Middle Inlet (Marinette County). EF-1. Peak winds: 93 MPH Path length: 6.6 miles Maximum width: 200 yards Summary: The tornado resulted in structural damage to barns and roof damage to at least one home. Multiple trees snapped or uprooted.

6:44 P.M. - Near Amberg (Marinette County). EF-1. Under investigation

7:02 P.M. - Kremlin (Marinette County). EF-1. Under investigation



The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed three tornadoes. The outbreak started at 3:58 P.M. with an EF-2 twister in Wyeville, in Monroe County, and lasted until 4:52 P.M. with an EF-1 tornado tracking intermittently across Juneau County.

No injuries were reported from the June 15 storm.

There were no tornadoes at this time last year; the first confirmed tornado of 2021 was a year ago this week, on June 24. There were a total 41 confirmed tornadoes between June and December.

