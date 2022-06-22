Advertisement

Not guilty plea entered for woman accused in bicycle rider’s death

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie woman accused of killing a bicycle rider while driving under the influence returned to a Dane Co. courtroom on Tuesday where the judge laid out the next steps in an impending trial.

Court records show the judge entered a not guilty plea for Okima Jones, who was charged two weeks ago with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. Jones waived her preliminary hearing as the case proceeds to a status conference hearing, slated for August 25.

According to the original MPD reports, officers responded shortly before 4 a.m., on June 7, to the intersection of Mineral Point Road and S. High Point Road after receiving reports a wreck involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, investigators determined that a battery-assisted bicycle had collided with a vehicle.

Twenty-nine-year-old Taylor Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Dunn died from injuries sustained because of the wreck.

The 42-year-old Jones was arrested that day and booked on the homicide count as well as one for hit-and-run causing death; however, prosecutors declined to pursue that allegation.

