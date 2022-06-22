Police: Man arrested for stabbing 86-year-old woman with ink pen during attempted robbery

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a man they say stabbed and tried to rob an 86-year-old woman.

Officers responded to a gas station in Tulsa for a report of a stabbing, where they learned the suspect, Donald Shibley, approached an old woman at the pump and demanded her keys.

Police said in a Facebook post that the woman refused and Shibley began hitting her before stabbing her in the neck with an ink pen.

Shibley then ran off into the neighborhood, according to police.

Police arrested a man after they say he stabbed a woman with an ink pen at a gas station. (Tulsa Police Department)

The officers searched the nearby neighborhoods and eventually found and took Shibley into custody.

Police said the 86-year-old woman was able to give officers a statement on the scene and was taken to the hospital later for treatment.

The Tulsa Police Department said Shibley was also the suspect in a carjacking involving a 72-year-old man a few days ago.

Authorities said the stabbing case will be turned over to federal prosecutors to determine the charges due to Shibley’s Native American status.

