Second half of COVID-19 relief funding paid to Wisconsin communities

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) distributed the second payment of American Rescue Plan Act to more than 1,800 Wisconsin communities Tuesday, the DOR released earlier today.

The effort will distribute over $205 million in relief funds to smaller local governments throughout the state. These local governments may use these funds to address the pandemic’s economic impact, support public health, and invest in infrastructure.

DOR Secretary Peter Barca said that this fund was a remarkable achievement, saying he was “extremely proud of the efforts of [DOR] staff to ensure every local unit of government was contacted and made fully aware of the funding available to them.”

“As a result, 99.8% of Wisconsin’s towns, villages and cities decided to accept and have now received this funding for their communities,” Barca concluded.

