Special session brings pro-choice advocates to the Wisconsin State Capitol

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The special session surrounding abortion rights in Wisconsin brought a large crowd of pro-choice advocates to the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Governor Tony Evers called the legislative assembly into a special session to ask that lawmakers ban an 1849 law that restricts abortions. Republican lawmakers gaveled in and out of the session quickly.

Waunakee resident Cindy Krantz wanted to contribute her voice to the pro-choice movement and surround herself with like-minded individuals.

“I’m here to make sure that the choices for women and people who want to have children is between them and their doctor,” Krantz said.

Krantz said the leaked Roe V. Wade SCOTUS draft opinion scares her and sets back healthcare rights Wisconsinites fought for for decades.

OBGYN physician Dr. Eliza Bennet shares the same worry as Krantz.

Dr. Bennet said the pending U.S. Supreme Court decision already creates confusion for healthcare professionals.

“Do patients need to be so sick that death is nearly upon them? If I provide an abortion before that will I be jailed, fined or lose my license?” Dr. Bennet asked while speaking to a room full of Democrats and pro-choice advocates.

She said Wisconsin’s 1849 law banning most abortions could prevent her from helping patients.

“This law’s only exception is that abortion can be provided to save the life of the mother,” Dr. Bennet said. “The public may not realize this. But we as physicians do not know exactly when our patients are going to die.”

Pro-Life Wisconsin Communications Director Anna DeMeuse said the group saw the session as a non-event.

“It’s really just Governor Evers pandering to his far-left base voters that’s how we see it. It was gaveled in and gaveled out and that was pretty much the end of it,” said DeMeuse.

Krantz said she would return to the capitol building or other locations to continue advocating for abortion rights.

