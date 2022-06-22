Advertisement

SSM Health gets first shipment of Pfizer vaccines for children

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months to 4 years old arrived Wednesday morning to SSM Health.

The health system revealed that they are currently in the process of finalizing the distribution to their Medical Group sites and making adjustments to operation plans to be able to vaccinate children in this age group.

SSM Health plans to begin the vaccinations in the coming days and will notify the public when they’re available to start scheduling.

More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon

Latest News

Sun Prairie Fire: Gas stove inadvertently turned on causes natural gas leak
Ambrosia
Authorities seeking public’s help in finding 11-year-old girl
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
MPD: Madison mother, four children found safe in Illinois
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase