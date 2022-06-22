SSM Health gets first shipment of Pfizer vaccines for children

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months to 4 years old arrived Wednesday morning to SSM Health.

The health system revealed that they are currently in the process of finalizing the distribution to their Medical Group sites and making adjustments to operation plans to be able to vaccinate children in this age group.

SSM Health plans to begin the vaccinations in the coming days and will notify the public when they’re available to start scheduling.

More information can be found on their website.

