Stretch of Hwy. 14 west of Mazomanie closed during early morning rush hour

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office completely blocked off a stretch of Hwy. 14 outside of Mazomanie for about an hour Wednesday morning.

A notification from the Wisconsin State Patrol around 7 a.m. reported that both directions of the highway were closed at Blynn Road, between Mazomanie and Arena. The closure was attributed to a traffic incident; however the nature of the incident was not indicated.

Authorities were able to open the road about an hour later.

