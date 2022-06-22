Advertisement

Summer blockbusters bring movie-goers back

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Big summer blockbusters are bringing people back to the box office.

At Marcus Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie, Marcus Theaters General Manager Tom Reichelt says some showtimes for films like Top Gun Maverick and Dr. Strange have sold out. He says it’s an exciting to see people fill up the theater following empty seats during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re doing very good business and we expect to continue that for the rest of the year,” said Reichelt. “The momentum is starting to build again for our industry and that’s very exciting.”

He says it helps the entertainment industry is putting out quality films that folks want to see on the big screen.

“Hollywood invested millions of dollars in quality entertainment at a high level,” said Reichelt. “What they’re producing for us, and what they’re putting on the screen, guests are seeing it and coming back to see it.”

Other incentives, besides the movies themselves, are discounted deals on family favorites. Marcus Theaters is one again offering the Kids Dream Family Film Series. On Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, tickets to select children’s movies are just $3 each.

For more information on the Kids Dream Family Film series line-up or to claim a free voucher, click HERE.

