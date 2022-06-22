Sun Prairie Fire: Gas stove inadvertently turned on causes natural gas leak

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A gas stove knob being bumped into the “on” position caused a natural gas emergency and evacuation of a Sun Prairie apartment building Tuesday evening.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two-story, multi-family complex on the 300 block of Park Circle Tuesday for reports from residents of a natural gas odor.

Firefighters went through each apartment and used natural gas meters to determine the severity of the leak, noting one apartment had elevated readings.

Officials evacuated the building and the resident of the affected apartment was taken outside to a nearby ambulance. They were taken to a hospital for additional evaluation.

After finding that a gas stove burner knob had been inadvertently turned on, causing gas to leak into the building, firefighters turned it back off and ventilated the building. Crews also checked for any additional leaks.

Residents were able to return to the building after it was properly ventilated and no other leaks were found, Sun Prairie officials added.

The fire department was assisted by Sun Prairie EMS and Sun Prairie Police Department officials.

