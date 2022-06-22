Veteran-led organization assists in storm recovery efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Team Rubicon is sending support to multiple locations in Adams, Juneau, and Monroe Counties to help communities recover after several tornadoes swept through last Wednesday, the Team released in Wednesday afternoon.

The tornadoes and severe weather that swept through Wisconsin last week caused extensive damage in many areas. Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, is carrying out a response operation in many of the towns and rural locations that were impacted by these storms.

Team Rubicon will be working alongside other local and state authorities in providing communities impacted by the storms with services such as sight survey, roof tarping, chainsaw operations, and debris removal.

The organization’s response to the damage will begin today and continue for the next six days as volunteers operate out of a church in New Lisbon.

