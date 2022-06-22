Warmer, Less Humid

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a string of active weather and alert days, things look to calm down through the end of the week. High pressure is back in control through early Friday. Look for clear skies tonight and lows around 60. Sunny skies Thursday with warm temperatures into the middle 80s. Humidity levels will be tolerable. Clear and middle 60s Thursday night.

A warm front will move through Friday evening with a spotty shower or storm as highs get into the upper 80s. The better chance of widespread storms will be Saturday as highs top out into the lower 80s. Sunday should be mainly dry, but with lingering clouds.

Cooler temperatures expected for the first half of next week. This could bring highs into the middle and upper 70s. A few storm chances will return late next week as highs bounce back to the 80s.

