Waunakee girl raises thousands of dollars to help Ukrainians

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Waunakee girl is turning lemons into a fundraising opportunity, using a lemonade stand parked at the end of her driveway to help people a world away.

Cassidy Conger is eight years old and running a lemonade stand, pulling in thousands of dollars.

“We made the lemonade, we made the brownies and we bought rice crispies,” said Conger. “Some people just need help from Ukraine so I wanted to start helping.”

She is selling lemonade for 50 cents a glass, with the help of her neighborhood friends, taking advantage of the Parade of Homes traffic on her street. The money she raises goes straight to Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc., which can use the cash to supply the war-torn country with basic necessities.

“The group that she’s raising money for, the Wisconsin Ukrainians, is a group that there’s a lot of neighbors that are tied within the neighborhood, so it not only means a lot to us as a family it means a lot to the community,” said Cassidy’s father, Josh Conger.

Thanks to a private donor matching what Cassidy raises, she is nearly at the $7,000 mark after the weekend.

“When Cassidy came to us with this idea, we thought a few hundred dollars, obviously with the match, she’s well over six thousand dollars; she just wants to keep raising as much as possible,” said Josh.

From Tuesday to Thursday, Cassidy will run the stand on Hunt Club Way from four to eight in the afternoon, trying to get every penny she can for people who need the help.

“Ukraine is in danger because they’re in a war, so I thought I could help them because some houses are getting knocked down, so I thought I could help them by making money for Ukraine,” said Cassidy.

