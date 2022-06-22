Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers set to reject repeal of abortion ban

Pro-Choice advocates gather at the Wisconsin Statehouse prior to the legislative special...
Pro-Choice advocates gather at the Wisconsin Statehouse prior to the legislative special session regarding Wisconsin's abortion law, on June 22, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin are expected to meet but quickly adjourn a special session that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the state’s dormant abortion ban without taking any action.

Evers earlier this month called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to repeal the ban as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in a case that could end Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that essentially legalized abortion across the nation.

Republicans who control the state Assembly and state Senate were expected to gavel in around noon and immediately gavel out, starting and ending the special session in minutes. Wisconsin in 1849 banned abortion except to save the mother’s life.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the ban would go back into effect.

Prior to the session, Democratic leaders held a news conference to discuss the consequences they see if the ban were reinstated.

This is a developing story. NBC15 News will provide updates throughout the day and on NBC15 News at 6 and 10 p.m.

