Advertisement

WisDOT: 58-year-old woman arrested after 10th offense OWI

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.(None)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - A 58-year-old Poynette woman was arrested Tuesday night for her 10th operating while intoxicated offense after allegedly crashing into a semi truck and fleeing the scene, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated

The driver caused a right lane blockage in the crash that was reported just after 5 p.m..

The first lieutenant to respond reported that the woman had fled the scene, and that witnesses said that the driver vocalized her concern about outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Troopers eventually arrived at the scene and located the driver, arresting her for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. She was charged with operating after revocation, 2nd offense (OWI Related) and OWI, 10th offense.

The suspect was taken to Sauk County Jail on a parole violation hold and for the felony OWI.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Logan J. Gueths
Dane Co. officials identify man found dead along road in Oregon
Shortly after 4pm on Wednesday June 15th, a tornado was reported east of Tomah, Wisconsin.
Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison

Latest News

Joe Parisi
Dane Co. Executive meets with Ho-Chunk Nation leaders during canoe journey
Samella Robinson.
Madison PD searches for missing mother and four children
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Second half of COVID-19 relief funding paid to Wisconsin communities
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacts Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers