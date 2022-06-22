WisDOT: 58-year-old woman arrested after 10th offense OWI

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - A 58-year-old Poynette woman was arrested Tuesday night for her 10th operating while intoxicated offense after allegedly crashing into a semi truck and fleeing the scene, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated

The driver caused a right lane blockage in the crash that was reported just after 5 p.m..

The first lieutenant to respond reported that the woman had fled the scene, and that witnesses said that the driver vocalized her concern about outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Troopers eventually arrived at the scene and located the driver, arresting her for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. She was charged with operating after revocation, 2nd offense (OWI Related) and OWI, 10th offense.

The suspect was taken to Sauk County Jail on a parole violation hold and for the felony OWI.

