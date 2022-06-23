Advertisement

5 rounded up after chase involving two stolen vehicles, Portage police report

(KGWN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Five people have been arrested in connection with a Columbia Co. chase earlier this month involving two vehicles reported stolen in Madison.

According to the Portage Police Department, the chase began on June 9 when its officers spotted one of the stolen vehicles. When they tried to stop that vehicle, it took off – as did the other stolen vehicle.

Travelling together, the two stolen vehicles raced through the city and onto I-39/90/94, heading east toward Madison, with Portage police officers and Columbia Co. deputies still in pursuit. They caught up with one of the vehicles right before it crossed into Dane Co., while the other one made it to Madison and managed to get away.

Since that time, the Portage Police Department reports authorities have identified and located all five suspects. As of Wednesday, the individuals have been taken into custody and charged.

Two of the suspects were juveniles while the three adults were all in their late teens, according to police. Of those three, they hailed from Madison, Sun Prairie, and Windsor.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

