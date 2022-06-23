Advertisement

Baby Girl: Dog finds forever home after 4+ years at humane society

Hundreds of animals get adopted from the Capital Humane Society each year, but one dog’s journey took four years to find a forever home. (Source: KOLN)
By KOLN Staff, Nicole Griffith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A dog has been at the Capital Humane Society for several years, but she is finally getting a forever home.

KOLN reports Baby Girl was the longest-tenured animal at the organization while spending almost half her life in a room alone.

The 9-year-old Australian shepherd pit bull mix was a popular animal at the Humane Society since being surrendered in December 2017. The organization said she was taken in after not getting along with other dogs at her previous home.

With medical and special needs, Baby Girl couldn’t find the right fit for a permanent home. But that was until Kristy Raley put in months of work earning the animal’s trust and eventually bringing her home.

Raley said her father died a few years ago, and she suffers from anxiety and depression. The 25-year-old had a seizure last year and was looking for an emotional support animal.

“I went to the Capital Humane Society website, and Baby Girl was on the very last page,” Raley said.

The 9-year-old was the last dog Raley visited. Even though the two hit it off, six months of weekly visits went into the adoption.

“Lots of effort to even get her to open up to me,” Raley said.

Baby Girl’s adoption day was March 15 with Raley.

“She’s the longest-tenured dog that we’ve had. Most dogs are typically adopted within a week or two or less,” said Matt Madcahro, executive director at the pet adoption center.

Baby Girl takes thyroid medicine and has struggled to be around men, other dogs and kids. But for the last three months, she’s become spoiled by Raley and that includes having four beds.

“She did have a lot of special needs, and I’m glad I met every requirement because she does complete me, and I complete her too,” Raley said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
From Left: Jakenya Patty, Laura Johnson, Jesse Freiberg
Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested

Latest News

Jazmin Cazares, center, whose young sister Jacklyn was was one of 19 children killed at Robb...
Uvalde victim’s sister pleads for gun safety measures
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.
Fauci says he’s ‘example’ for COVID vaccinations
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
LIVE: 1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
MilliporeSigma celebrates the grand opening of its $65 million facility expansion in Verona.
Life sciences company MilliporeSigma celebrates $65 million expansion in Verona
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Experts endorse Moderna COVID-19 shots for kids ages 6 to 17