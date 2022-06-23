Advertisement

Dubuque man missing after boat became dislodged from Mississippi River sandbar

(pxhere)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dubuque, Iowa man is missing Thursday after the boat he was swimming next to on the Mississippi River in Grant County became dislodged from a sandbar and the man went wading after it, the sheriff’s office stated.

The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office received a report around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that 51-year-old Alan Hartig was swimming in shallow water just off the shore of Finley’s Landing.

The man’s pontoon boat was beached on a sandbar, but the sheriff’s office said it shifted out of its position and started to drift down the river. Authorities say the man was last seen pursuing the vessel in shallow water.

The boat was later found a short distance down the river from where it started, but officials say the man was not there.

Multiple agencies searched for the man immediately after receiving the report and efforts continued into Wednesday evening. The search was suspended Wednesday evening and resumed Thursday.

The sheriff’s office noted that as of 3 p.m. Thursday, the man has not been found.

Sherrill Fire Department, Sherrill EMS, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, Dubuque County Conservation, Iowa DNR, Potosi Fire Department and Cassville Fire Department have all helped search for the man.

