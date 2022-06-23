Advertisement

Life sciences company MilliporeSigma celebrates $65 million expansion in Verona

MilliporeSigma celebrates the grand opening of its $65 million facility expansion in Verona.
MilliporeSigma celebrates the grand opening of its $65 million facility expansion in Verona.(Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A life sciences company that works to manufacture products for cancer therapies celebrated the grand opening of a $65 million facility expansion Wednesday in Verona.

MilliporeSigma’s new building, located on the 1100 block of Kettle Moraine Trail, is expected to create 50 new jobs, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced.

The company expansion includes a 70,000-square-foot facility that will increase the company’s antibody-drug conjugate manufacturing capacity, which addresses cancer therapies.

WEDC CEO Missy Hughes said they were proud to have the U.S. and Canada-based company expand the life science industry in Verona.

“This new facility is not only an investment in the region but a game-changer in supporting the treatment of cancer,” Hughes said.

Head of Life Sciences Services at the company, Dirk Lange, said the demand for production at the Verona facility is increasing due to its effectiveness against cancer.

“In specific applications, this can significantly reduce side effects for patients,” Lange said. “This is a major milestone that we are extremely proud of as it doubles our production capacity to meet the demand for these critical components.”

WEDC added that it has authorized $200,000 in performance-based state income tax credits for the project over a three-year period. This means the amount of credit MilliporeSigma receives will be based on the number of jobs it creates.

