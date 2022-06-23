Advertisement

MPD: 5-year-old reunited with family after not returning from summer school program

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 5-year-old boy was reunited with his family Monday afternoon after Madison Police Department reported that the child didn’t return from an after-school program.

The boy’s babysitter was waiting at his bus drop-off location for the summer school program around 4 p.m., but MPD stated that the child never arrived.

A cyclist later told officials that a child was seen walking on the 2900 block of North Sherman Avenue, according to an incident report.

MPD found the boy and were able to bring him back to his parents.

The agency added that phone calls have been made to address any further issues with drop-off from the program.

