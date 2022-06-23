Advertisement

MPD: Shots fired in east side neighborhood

Callers reported hearing the shots and a vehicle speeding off, according to MPD.
Callers reported hearing the shots and a vehicle speeding off, according to MPD.(KCRG)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to a neighborhood on the east side early Thursday morning.

MPD reported multiple people called to report shots fired in the area of Witwer Rd. and Milwaukee St. around 12:30 a.m.

Callers reported hearing the shots and a vehicle speeding off, according to MPD.

Officers at the scene found two spent shell cases.

No injuries were reported, and officers were unable to locate any damage to surrounding buildings or vehicles, MPD said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
From Left: Jakenya Patty, Laura Johnson, Jesse Freiberg
Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested

Latest News

Gabriel Savage
Suspect in DeForest stalking faces 4 new attempted homicide counts
Over $6.6 million awarded for Wisconsin job and skills training programs
15 years later: Family of Kelly Nolan offers new reward for information about her killing
When planning for a vacation, it’s easy to accidentally let additional travel expenses build up.
BBB: Avoid hidden travel fees in planning your next trip