MPD: Shots fired in east side neighborhood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to a neighborhood on the east side early Thursday morning.

MPD reported multiple people called to report shots fired in the area of Witwer Rd. and Milwaukee St. around 12:30 a.m.

Callers reported hearing the shots and a vehicle speeding off, according to MPD.

Officers at the scene found two spent shell cases.

No injuries were reported, and officers were unable to locate any damage to surrounding buildings or vehicles, MPD said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

