Over $6.6 million awarded for Wisconsin job and skills training programs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Evers announced that funds totaling over $6.6 million will be going to support apprenticeship, job and skills training projects across southwestern Wisconsin.

Through the second round of the Workforce Innovation Grant Program, an investment will be made in programs meant for job training, upskilling in advanced manufacturing and scholarships for students pursuing careers in education, according to Evers’ office.

The investment will support projects across 12 counties in southern and central Wisconsin, including: Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, Wisconsin Heights School District, and Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. These are just the first three recipients of the grants, others will be announced on a rolling basis.

Governor Evers spoke about how this investment can help to grow apprenticeship opportunities across the state and increase training for local youth.

“With these investments, we’re also helping to make sure folks who are already in our manufacturing workforce will be able to increase their skills and knowledge—and their wages—to support their families and career goals. These projects are a win-win-win for the greater region, and we’re glad to be awarding these funds today,” said Evers.

The first round of Workforce Innovation Grants were announced in December 2021 when the governor announced that 12 regional projects would receive up to $59.5 million in grants, Evers explained.

While Wisconsin still appears to struggle from workforce shortages that were present before the pandemic, the most recent numbers show state unemployment rate to be below the national average and also at historic highs in the numbers of Wisconsinites who are employed.

