Rain chances return for the weekend

Chance of storms this evening
Warm temperatures with a rain chance to end the week, quiet next week.
Warm temperatures with a rain chance to end the week, quiet next week.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Sunny & warm today
  • Nearing 90 on Friday with dry conditions
  • Scattered showers on Saturday

After the hot and humid weather to start the week, yesterday’s weather felt especially nice! We’ll see similar conditions today, though a few degrees warmer. Highs will reach the mid-80s, with a few low 90s possible in our western counties. Even though temperatures will be higher, dew points will remain low, so it should still feel relatively comfortable outside for the next few days.

High pressure just to our south will keep our skies clear to end the work week, but our next weather system looks to move in to start the weekend.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.65°Few Clouds0%
9 a.m.77°Mostly Sunny0%
12 p.m.84°Mostly Sunny0%
3 p.m.86°Mostly Sunny0%
6 p.m.86°Mostly Sunny0%

A cold front sweeping through the upper Midwest will bring scattered showers to the region on Saturday. Right now, it looks like the best chance to see rain will be during the morning hours, but that could linger through the afternoon. Rain totals don’t look to be too significant, around a half-inch or less for southern Wisconsin.

The cold front will bring some much cooler temperatures to start next week though. Highs only in the mid-70s both Sunday and Monday, slowly rebounding to the 80s by midweek.

