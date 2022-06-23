Advertisement

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle collides with tow truck while responding to call

(WIFR)
By Brandon Landsberg
Jun. 23, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy and occupants of a tow truck received minor injuries Thursday after the squad collided with the truck.

The crash occurred around 3:55 p.m. while the deputy was on the way to respond to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound in another jurisdiction, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was in emergency mode at the time.

The deputy’s vehicle and the tow truck collided on E L T Towline Road and South Prairie Avenue in Turtle Township.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol, the sheriff’s office added.

