Second Amendment advocate ‘no longer supports’ NRA, forgoes membership

Mike Nollette, former Nebraska Marksmanship Association president, says he no longer supports the National Rifle Association. (Source: WOWT)
By Bella Caracta and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A former president of a firearms group in Nebraska said he no longer wants to be associated with the National Rifle Association amid the gun violence in the U.S.

Mike Nollette says at 19, he bought his first rifle, and in 2003, he joined the NRA and eventually became president of Nebraska’s NRA-recognized association called the Nebraska Marksmanship Association.

However, despite being a member of the NRA for nearly 20 years, he said he is still an advocate for the Second Amendment but no longer wants to support or be associated with the organization.

“The notion that the NRA was there to defend the Second Amendment rights for firearms ownership, I thought I should add my voice and support that organization,” Nollette said.

In January, he elected not to run for president of the NMA again, and a few weeks ago, he stepped away from his lifetime membership to the NRA altogether.

In a letter to the NRA, Nolette said that the association feared an objective examination of the root causes of the gun violence that plagues the U.S.

He admits he does not know the cause of gun violence but believes the NRA must support efforts to figure it out.

“If mental health is a cause of gun violence in the country, you would think they would support politicians that would also support those efforts. But they don’t even seem to do that,” Nollette said.

