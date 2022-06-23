Advertisement

Semi fire causing major delays on I-39/90/94 South near Lodi

A semi trailer caught fire on I-39/90/94, in Columbia Co., on June 23, 2022.
A semi trailer caught fire on I-39/90/94, in Columbia Co., on June 23, 2022.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is warning drivers heading south on I-39/90/94 of major delays near the Hwy. 60 interchange in Columbia Co.

In an 10:45 a.m. update, the state patrol warned vehicles were backed up for more than four miles because of the wreck.

Earlier, the agency reported that a semi trailer caught fire following a crash about 9:30 a.m. Pictures released from the scene showed the fire had eaten a significant chunk out of the front end of the trailer on the driver’s side, spilling some of its cargo onto the ground.

No injuries were reported in the wreck, WSP noted.

As of the latest update, the state patrol added that it could still be a couple more hours before the scene is cleaned up.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
From Left: Jakenya Patty, Laura Johnson, Jesse Freiberg
Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested

Latest News

5 rounded up after chase involving two stolen vehicles, Portage police report
Gabriel Savage
Suspect in DeForest stalking faces 4 new attempted homicide counts
MSCR Pontoon Rides
40th year of pontoon rides & rentals help community enjoy Madison lakes
Silver Alert canceled for missing 79-year-old man