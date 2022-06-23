Semi fire causing major delays on I-39/90/94 South near Lodi

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is warning drivers heading south on I-39/90/94 of major delays near the Hwy. 60 interchange in Columbia Co.

In an 10:45 a.m. update, the state patrol warned vehicles were backed up for more than four miles because of the wreck.

Earlier, the agency reported that a semi trailer caught fire following a crash about 9:30 a.m. Pictures released from the scene showed the fire had eaten a significant chunk out of the front end of the trailer on the driver’s side, spilling some of its cargo onto the ground.

No injuries were reported in the wreck, WSP noted.

As of the latest update, the state patrol added that it could still be a couple more hours before the scene is cleaned up.

