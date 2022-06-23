Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man

Silver alert issued for 79-year-old John Krebs.
Silver alert issued for 79-year-old John Krebs.(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Sasha VanAllen
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man missing from Shawano County.

Authorities say John Krebs was last seen around 8:33 p.m. Wednesday night, leaving the NorthStar Casino without his wife.

Krebs is believed to be driving a gray rust-free 1999 Toyota Camry, with a taped passenger mirror, according to officials.

The DOJ says Krebs has a history of Alzheimer/ Dementia. They add, he does not normally drive alone without directions.

Krebs was last seen wearing wearing a blue checkered shirt, blue jeans, glasses, and a gold watch on his left hand.

Officials describe him as a 6′0″ White man, weighing about 230 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, or know anything about his whereabouts you’re asked to call at Stockbridge Munsee Tribal Police Department 715-526-3111.

