Advertisement

Small airplane with failed engine emergency lands at Sauk Co. airport

Emergency landing
Emergency landing(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A failed engine is to blame for a small plane having to emergency land Wednesday in Sauk County, officials reported.

Sauk County dispatchers received a report just after 6:05 p.m. of an aircraft that had landed at the Tri-County Regional Airport, overshot the runway and landed in a field.

When deputies arrived at the airport, the Minnesota pilot of the small plane told them that its engine failed. He was forced to make an emergency landing, but overshot the runway due to it being short and the plane not having engine power.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office stated that the airplane passed over Mercer Road and stopped in a field south of the airport.

The pilot was uninjured and his plane received no damage, the sheriff’s office added.

The FAA and NTSB investigated the emergency landing, along with the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
From Left: Jakenya Patty, Laura Johnson, Jesse Freiberg
Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Teen hurt in Madison attempted armed robbery
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Dubuque man missing after boat became dislodged from Mississippi River sandbar
MilliporeSigma celebrates the grand opening of its $65 million facility expansion in Verona.
Life sciences company MilliporeSigma celebrates $65 million expansion in Verona