Advertisement

Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Steven Avery has been moved from a maximum security prison to a medium security prison in Wisconsin.

Department of Corrections records show on June 21, Avery was moved from Waupun Correctional Institution to Fox Lake Correctional Institution.

Inmates at Fox Correctional have access to more vocational programs.

Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. Just six percent of inmates at Fox Lake are serving life sentences.

Avery is appealing his conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for Halbach’s murder. The case gained international attention with the Netflix documentary series “Making A Murderer.”

On April 9, Attorney Kathleen Zellner tweeted that she would file a new Steven Avery petition “very soon.” Zellner states her team has new evidence to introduce. That petition has not yet been filed.

“We are working every day on Steven Avery’s case and we are making substantial progress. We will never give up in our quest to rectify this miscarriage of justice,” Zellner tweeted.

Previous appeals have focused on claims of Ineffective Assistance of Counsel, Brady violations, and Destruction of Bone Fragments. The courts have continued to uphold Avery’s conviction.

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted of killing Halbach. He will be able to ask for parole in 2048. Dassey appealed his conviction up to the United States Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear his case. Dassey’s attorneys are now asking Gov. Tony Evers to consider clemency or early release. They argue Dassey’s confession to the crime was coerced by detectives. Dassey was 16 at the time of his confession and considered to be low IQ.

“Brendan Dassey was a sixteen-year-old, intellectually disabled child when he was taken from his school and subjected to a uniquely and profoundly flawed legal process. That process rightly sought justice for Teresa Halbach, but it wrongly took a confused child’s freedom in payment for her loss. Such a debt can never be justly repaid with the currency of innocence,” reads the clemency petition.

In 2019, Dassey was moved from maximum security Columbia Correctional to medium security Oshkosh Correctional.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
From Left: Jakenya Patty, Laura Johnson, Jesse Freiberg
Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested

Latest News

A semi trailer caught fire on I-39/90/94, in Columbia Co., on June 23, 2022.
Semi fire causing major delays on I-39/90/94 South near Lodi
5 rounded up after chase involving two stolen vehicles, Portage police report
Gabriel Savage
Suspect in DeForest stalking faces 4 new attempted homicide counts
MSCR Pontoon Rides
40th year of pontoon rides & rentals help community enjoy Madison lakes
Silver Alert canceled for missing 79-year-old man