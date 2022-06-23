Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tip from an attorney helped lead investigators with Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office to the man now suspected of being the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Town of Troy that involved a bicycle rider.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Patrick Nachreiner has been arrested on a count of Hit and Run Causing Death. The 62-year-old Plain resident is accused of being behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the wreck, which happened along Co. Hwy. B, east of Cassel Road. Deputies began searching for the bicyclist after someone reported the individual had not returned from a ride. The bicyclist was located along Co. Hwy. B, near where it intersects with Cassel Rd. and later died at the scene.

In its update, the Sheriff’s Office indicated a lawyer contacted investigators Wednesday afternoon, saying a client had been driving in the area of Co. Hwy. B and St Hwy. 60 about the time of the crash. The client believed the vehicle had struck a deer, the attorney told the Sheriff’s Office. The lawyer only provided the name of the person and where investigators could find him and the vehicle. No context of the events surrounding the crash were provided by that individual, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

After getting a search warrant, investigators located Nachreiner and the vehicle and found damage consistent with what would have been expected in the wreck. The van, which was described as a white full-size van with “Carrier” and “Nachreiner Plumbing and Heating” written on each side and the back, was seized and secured for further investigation.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for information from people who may have seen this van on Monday, June 23, 2022. (Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

The case remains under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office add they are particularly focused now on determining the events leading up to and immediately after the crash. The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the suspect and the van in question and are asking anyone who recalls seeing them on Monday, sometime between the early afternoon and 8:30 p.m., to contact authorities.

Information, such as with the time, location and what was observed, can be submitted to Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285).

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.