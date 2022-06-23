Suspect in DeForest stalking faces 4 new attempted homicide counts

DeFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - The man arrested earlier this year for allegedly plotting to kidnap someone was booked into the Dane Co. jail Wednesday on four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office records indicate Gabriel Savage was booked into the jail around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday after being arrested by the DeForest Police Department about two hours earlier. In addition to the attempted homicide counts, Savage was also booked for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child and attempted first-degree sexual assault using a weapon.

It is not clear at this time if this new arrest is connected to the previous allegations. Savage, 19, is currently facing charges of attempted kidnapping and stalking following an April arrest. Following his arrest, Savage’s bond was set at $10,000 and an attempt to get it reduced earlier this month was denied by the court.

DeForest Police Chief James Olson told NBC15 News that Savage posted bail and was released on Friday. Since that day, the police department has obtained new information about something that happened previously that led to the District Attorney Ismael Ozanne to sign off on the new arrests.

Olson did not indicate if the new information directly pertained to the April incident.

In the April arrest, the DeForest Police Dept. accused Savage of plotting to kidnap a former classmate with whom he was infatuated. The criminal complaint in that case reported Savage had nearly 300 rounds of ammunition and an AR-15-style rifle with him when a DeForest police officer found him parked near where she was staying.

According to the criminal complaint, Savage was found parked on the wrong side of the street along Meadow Lane with his headlights off. Dressed in all black and wearing a black knit cap and a black surgical mask, an officer on the scene described only seeing Savage’s eyes a small portion of his face.

Another officer spotted the rifle in a duffel bag, and when Savage got out of his mother’s Hyundai Sonata, a loaded rifle clip was sticking out of his pocket, the criminal complaint continued. When frisking him, officers ended up finding six clips, containing 180 rounds of ammunition, in Savage’s cargo pants as well as two pairs of handcuffs, the complaint stated. Ninety more rounds were reportedly discovered in the duffel bag.

Asked about the quantity of firearms, Savage was reported to have said he was concerned about his personal protection. As far as the handcuffs, the teen reportedly said they were there in case he needed to make a citizen’s arrest.

The alleged victim in kidnapping and stalking case told detectives they had some classes together, they rarely interacted, and she had no idea why he would be infatuated with her.

Police also received information during its April investigation that Savage had allegedly threatened a mass school shooting in 2018.

