Teen hurt in Madison attempted armed robbery

The victim said he was struck in the head during the attempt.
File Graphic (KWTX)
By Elizabeth Karnowski
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenager was injured during an attempted robbery that took place in Madison’s southwest side on Sunday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, the incident occurred on the 1100 block of Morraine View Dr. The 16-year-old victim said he was struck in the head during the attempt. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The investigation to the incident is still ongoing.

No arrests have been made. MPD has not released any further information about the suspects or the victim.

