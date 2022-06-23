WIAA moves girls state wrestling to Kohl Center

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - After their inaugural state tournament in La Crosse, The WIAA girls wrestling state tournament is making it’s way to Madison.

The WIAA Board of Control unanimously approved moving the girls wrestling state tournament from La Crosse to the Kohl Center, where it will be held in conjunction with the boys individual state tournament.

“So many kids grow up thinking the road to Madison starts here,” WIAA Associate Director Mel Down said. “The venue in itself continues to make updates and upgrades and meet the needs of those that use the facility, it truly is a destination.”

The WIAA Girls Wrestling Individual State Tournament is headed to the Kohl Center this upcoming season! 🎉🤼‍♀️🏟🥇 #wiaawr https://t.co/AVR9Mxh4hj — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) June 22, 2022

A total of six wrestling coaches’ recommendations received approval, including the addition of a 16-competitor bracket to qualify for the girls state individual tournament.

Boys wrestling will also now have a super-regional format in D2 and D3. This new format combines two regionals into one in both divisions. This is similar to the format in Division 1 where the top four individuals advance to sectionals and the top two teams move on to the team sectionals.

The tournament series team format was also altered for Division 1. Beginning next season, the the top two teams from each regional in Division 1 will advance to the team sectionals similar to the existing Divisions 2 and 3 team format.

An assistant referee will be added to the team sectional final matches, and the coaches’ seeding meeting for the state team wrestling tournament will be eliminated and electronic seeding will be used instead.

The Board of Control also approved a recommendation which eliminates a WIAA adaption to an NFHS rule that permitted competitors to lower shoulder straps on uniforms. The NFHS rule prohibits lowering shoulder straps on uniforms, which will be enforced in 2022-23.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.