Beloit Police determine road rage incident connected to shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department officers believe a shooting Thursday was connected to a road rage incident that happened earlier in the day.

Officers in the Town of Beloit responded to a disturbance just before 3:10 p.m. on the 3000 block of S. Park Avenue. Officers located the victim of a gunshot wound and stated the suspects had left the area, police said.

The victim was transferred to a hospital nearby to be treated for their injury.

Earlier, officers said there was reported to have been a road rage incident that broke out around 2:20 p.m. in the City of Beloit that police have determined to be related.

All parties involved have been identified, says the Town of Beloit. This incident presents no danger to the public.

A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s squad car collided with a tow truck on the way to the call of a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby jurisdiction, though it was not specified if that city was Beloit.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.