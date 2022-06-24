Body of Dubuque man recovered from Mississippi River after search

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of a man who went missing on the Mississippi River this week was recovered Friday afternoon, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The sheriff’s office stated that Alan Hartig, 51, was found around 12:45 p.m. Friday by a University of Dubuque flight school helicopter, about 2 miles south of where he was last seen wading in the water.

The Dubuque, Iowa man went missing Wednesday afternoon after his pontoon boat became dislodged from a sandbar near where he was swimming. Authorities say Hartig was swimming in shallow water just off the shore of Finley’s Landing and he went wading after the boat.

The boat was later found a short distance down the river from where it started, but officials reported that the man was not there.

Multiple agencies searched for the man immediately after receiving the report and efforts continued into Wednesday evening. The search was suspended Wednesday evening and resumed Thursday. Search efforts concluded Friday, with over a dozen agencies assisting in.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.