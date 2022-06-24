Bond set for DeForest man accused of 4 attempted homicide counts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man arrested earlier this year for allegedly plotting to kidnap a former classmate appeared in Dane County Court Friday for four new charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The court set 19-year-old Gabriel Savage’s bond at $100,000 Friday during his initial appearance for the charges. He is also accused of attempted first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree sexual assault with a person under age 16 and use of violence.

Should Savage post cash bail, he will be subject to GPS monitoring and will be confined to his address unless he needs to attend a medical appointment, court hearing or meeting with attorneys. Conditions also include that he would also not be allowed to possess any dangerous weapons.

Savage was booked into the Dane County Jail on Wednesday after being arrested by the DeForest Police Department.

It is not clear at this time if this new arrest is connected to the previous allegations against Savage. He is also facing charges of attempted kidnapping and stalking following an April arrest. For those charges, his bond was set at $10,000 and an attempt to get it reduced earlier this month was denied by the court.

DeForest Police Chief James Olson told NBC15 News that Savage posted bail and was released last Friday. Since that day, the police department has obtained new information about its original investigation that led to the District Attorney Ismael Ozanne to sign off on the new arrests. Olson added that his investigators believe it is an isolated incident and there is no additional threat to the public.

Savage will appear again in Dane County court for his preliminary hearing on July 5.

