DHS COVID-19 illness after vaccination data show increased numbers for May

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The rate at which Wisconsinites got COVID-19 last month, regardless of their vaccination status, increased for the month of May compared to the previous month.

Charts on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 database reflect the infection, hospitalization and death rate of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals between those who have received a booster dose and those who have only received their initial series.

According to new data from DHS, those who have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and had a COVID-19 booster had the highest rate of infection among the three vaccination statuses at 1,110.8 cases per 100,000 people. The rise in this rate from the previous month was steep, but this group having the highest rate of infection among the three groups stayed the same.

The rate of infection among those who have had a booster was followed closely by those who were unvaccinated, at 1,086.1 per 100,000 and then those who have only received their primary series at 459.8 per 100,000.

The numbers flipped when DHS revealed data for hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Those who were unvaccinated had the highest hospitalization rate, about 90% higher than those who had completed their vaccine series and a booster. Those who have just completed their COVID-19 vaccine series remained at the lowest level from the previous month at 5.4 per 100,000.

For COVID-19 deaths, the unvaccinated group remained at the highest rate. Those with a primary series and booster increased from the previous month to 1.1 per 100,000. The COVID-19 death rate for those with just their primary series completed remained the same as the previous month at 0.4 per 100,000.

Last month, Bureau of Communicable Diseases Director Traci DeSalvo explained that the omicron-driven surge that sent cases to unprecedented heights in Wisconsin has actually resulted in depressed case counts for unvaccinated individuals relative to their counterparts. She explained that many people who never were vaccinated were infected over the winter bore the brunt of that two-month-long spike, which is offering them a short-term immunity that protects them now but is not expected to last long into the future.

DHS’ dashboard currently shows that 64.5% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 shot, 61.4% have completed their vaccine series and 34.8% have also received an extra booster dose.

In its daily report, the health agency confirmed 1,731 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the seven-day rolling average back down slightly to 1,419. There have been 1,509,952 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Six COVID-19 deaths were added to the system on Thursday, bringing the total death toll in the state up to 13,111.

