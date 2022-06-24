Advertisement

Drivers in Florida can now get tickets for playing music too loud, new law says

According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet...
According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.(marchenko_family via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turn down the music!

A new law in Florida will allow police to give tickets to drivers whose music is too loud.

According to the new law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.

Violation of the law will be considered a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a nonmoving violation. It’s unclear how much a ticket might cost.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation
Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at...
DOJ: Missing Waupaca Co. man found dead
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Latest News

A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
House moves toward sending gun violence compromise to Biden
A dog in Colorado sacrificed her life to keep her family safe from a mountain lion.
Hero dog dies after protecting children from mountain lion attack
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion