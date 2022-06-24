Items stolen, dog deceased after Dodgeville burglary

Advertisement

Dodgeville Police Department officers were dispatched to a home Wednesday evening for a residential burglary.(AP)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville Police Department officers were dispatched to a home Wednesday evening for a residential burglary.

Officers were dispatched to Spring St. in the City of Dodgeville at 5:36 p.m., according to Dodgeville PD.

When they arrived, officers found that the home had been broken into. Items were stolen from the home, and a dog was found deceased inside.

The homeowner was able to provide video surveillance that showed the suspect and the timeline for the theft, which occurred between 1:20 and 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Cameras and investigation by Dodgeville PD led to the identification of the suspect vehicle.

Officers were in contact by phone with a suspect around 4:50 a.m. Thursday. The suspect was then interviewed in Madison and arrested for multiple felony charges.

The charges include Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Mistreatment of Animals, Burglary, Possession of Burglary tools, Theft and Damage to Property.

Dodgeville PD wants to thank the Madison Police Department for their assistance and citizens for providing video footage.

Police said this was a targeted incident and there is no longer a threat to the public.

